You could soon renew your Illinois driver's license or your vehicle registration in a much more convenient way -- during a trip to the grocery store.

According to a release from Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulious, Illinois will soon launch DMV kiosks inside several Chicago and suburban grocery stores as part of a "Fast-Lane" pilot program.

The kiosk program will print vehicle registration renewals and plate stickers for customers on site, the release said. Those looking to renew their Illinois driver's license or state ID card will receive a temporary document at the kiosk to use while a new card hits the mail, the release added.

According to officials, 15 kiosks will be located in Chicago, the suburbs and downstate, inside Mariano's, Jewel-Osco, Kroger and Meijer grocery stores.

Specific locations and opening dates were not immediately available. More information is expected to be announced during a 10:30 a.m. press conference.

The move follows other efforts from the Illinois Secretary of State to make DMV offices and process more efficient, including adding hours, appointment times and more.