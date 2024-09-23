Alexi Giannoulias

New Illinois DMV hours begin Monday. Here's what time facilities will now open, close

The Illinois DMV hours shifted after an analysis of customer demand, the Secretary of State's office said

By NBC Chicago Staff

Operating hours at most Illinois drivers license facilities will officially change beginning Monday, according to a press release from Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias' office.

The hour shifts are a result of data analysis performed by the office, which showed a greater demand for DMV services during morning hours.

“Since Day One, our priority has been to provide the best possible DMV experience and service to our customers,” Giannoulias said. “We listened to feedback and analyzed the data to determine when our customers need us most. As a result, we’re adjusting our hours to align our operations with their busy schedules so they can conveniently access services without disrupting their routine.”

According to the state, most DMV's weekday hour locations will now be 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Previously, those hours were 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Locations that are open on Saturdays will also shift their operating hours, opening at 7:30 a.m. and closing at noon, the release said. A handful of DMV’s will retain their same hours, according to an official press release.

Full hours for all DMV locations can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

