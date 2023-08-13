Chicago Air and Water show set to take over lakefront next week

The Chicago Air and Water Show is set to take center stage along the shores and skies of Lake Michigan next weekend, and the stars of the show will make their return after a five-year absence.

According to the city, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be the co-headliners of the Air and Water Show, making their first appearance in Chicago since 2018.

They will be joined by the U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights for the show, which gets underway on Saturday.

The Air and Water Show is scheduled to take place Saturday, Aug. 19 and Sunday, Aug. 20, with rehearsals scheduled for Friday.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, and admission is free.

While the focal point of the Air and Water Show will be North Avenue Beach, residents and visitors will be able to catch the aerial action down a stretch of Lake Michigan spanning from Fullerton to Oak Street.

In addition to the Thunderbirds and Golden Knights, the Air Force’s F-16 Viper Demo Team will attend, as will the Air Force’s C-17 Globemaster III and Air National Guard A-10 Thunderbolt II teams.

For those wanting to watch the festivities, there are several options for arriving in the area. Pick up and drop-off locations are at the North Avenue northbound entrance to DuSable Lake Shore Drive. No public parking will be available at North Avenue Beach.

Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications warns visitors that the drop-off location could close due to heavy traffic, and to plan ahead for other arrangements.

Millennium Park Garages will also have discounted parking rates during the Air and Water Show, and will run shuttle service between the garages and North Avenue Beach.

Finally, the CTA can be used to access areas near the lakeshore. More information can be found on the agency’s trip planner.

Additional details about the Air and Water Show can be found on the city’s website.