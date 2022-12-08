Chef at Michelin-Starred Chicago Restaurant Badly Hurt After Being Shoved Onto CTA Tracks

A Chicago chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Wicker Park is sharing his story after being nearly killed while waiting for the CTA train.

Jose Duran said his life will never be the same. He’s now trying to recover mentally, physically, and emotionally from what he said was a senseless attack.

“For the first few days I was in the hospital I was just grateful that I was still alive,” he said. “I wouldn’t wish this upon anybody. It’s the worst thing.”

The 28-year-old chef has since undergone multiple procedures. His face was left swollen and bruised, and his jaw wired shut.

“Right now I have my nose fractured, I have the top of my eye socket fractured as well,” he said. “I had a plate installed, also my right cheekbone.”

It was last Tuesday night when Duran said he was heading home from work at Schwa in Wicker Park. He said he was waiting for the train at the Division blue line station when the unthinkable happened.

“I didn’t know where he came from or anything because I had my back towards that area,” he said. “I just heard a 'hey'—next thing I know I was on the train tracks.”

Duran said Good Samaritans jumped in to help him, with the approaching train just two minutes away.

Chicago police ended up arresting 33-year-old Cory Patterson, who has a criminal history,. and he was charged with attempted murder.

“I don’t know his story,” he said. “But I just want more than anything that this doesn’t happen to anybody else.”

While it’s going to take some time before Duran can head back to work, he said he wants to put this chapter behind him, move on with his life and even learned to forgive the man, who nearly killed him.

“I hope that justice is met, but I don’t hold any ill will towards him. I don’t know this person,” he said. “I just hope that maybe he finds it in his heart to someday reflect upon it and see that he didn’t do something good.”

A GoFundMe page for Duran has raised more than $37,000. Patterson is also facing four counts of aggravated battery to an officer. He’s back in court Friday morning.