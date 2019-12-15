Chance the Rapper Cancels 2020 ‘The Big Tour’

Chance the Rapper announced Sunday that he decided to cancel his 2020 tour, which had previously been postponed shortly after the birth of his second daughter earlier this year.

The Chicago artist issued a statement on Instagram Sunday afternoon saying:

“I know it sucks and its been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it’s for the best. I’m gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date. I’m deeply sorry to anyone with a ticket who has supported me this past decade by coming to a show and rocking out with me and I feel even worse for anyone who was planning on making this their first Chance concert. Thank you all for an amazing year, and a huge thanks to my team and family for being so strong through this whole year. I promise to come back much stronger and better in 2020 and hope to see some of you guys there. I truly love you and God bless."

Initially, the tour was set to commence in September and later rescheduled to kick off in January.