Cedar Point Begins Phased Reopening

Cedar Point officials announced Tuesday it will begin a phased reopening of its amusement park and resorts beginning July 9.

The park will open initially for season passholders only, followed by resort guests and those who have pre-purchased tickets.

Cedar Point's tentative reopening days are as follows:

July 9 - 10: the park opens for the 2020 season to gold and platinum passholders only

July 11: the park opens to Cedar Point Resort guests

Park officials opened Cedar Point's Hotel Breakers and Lighthouse Point RV sites June 12 - 27, prior to Cedar Points reopening.

“The safety of all of our guests and associates has always been, and will always be our top priority," Vice President and General Manager of Cedar Point Jason McClure said. "We’re looking forward to returning to summertime fun in a safe and healthy manner.”

McClure said the park has implemented new safety protocols that align with the recommendations of health and safety experts.

Learn more about our park opening plan here - https://t.co/4umuJos02S pic.twitter.com/8cdjQV2BU3 — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) June 9, 2020

To abide by health and safetly guidelines, Cedar Points will require all guests to make a reservation prior to visiting on their app or website. Passholders will be invited to make reservations before those who plan to pre-purchase day tickets.

Those who stay at Cedar Point resort will be guaranteed entry into Cedar Point park each day of their stay, but must purchase a ticket, according to park officials.

Cedar Point will require all guests to complete a health screening declaration in the mobile app 24 hours prior to entering the park.

Both guests and associates will be required to undergo touchless temperature screenings prior to entering the park, as well as wear face coverings at all times.

Similar to other amusement park reopening practices, markers and signage will be placed throughout Cedar Point every six feet to ensure guests will be social distancing while at the park.

Officials said the park and resorts will be practicing enhanced cleaning in high-touch areas, dining locations, hotel rooms and restrooms, along with using touchless transactions and limited contact.