Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago to Close 5 Schools

The Archdiocese of Chicago announced Monday it will close five schools at the end of the 2019-2020 academic year due to low enrollment and financial difficulties.

The following schools will close on June 30, 2020: St. Colette School in Rolling Meadows, St. Jane de Chantal School in Chicago’s Garfield Ridge neighborhood, St. Joseph School in Round Lake, St. Louise de Marillac School in LaGrange Park and St. Maria Goretti School in Schiller Park, according to a statement issued by the Archdiocese Monday afternoon.

Although several of the schools led fundraising efforts in hope of keeping their doors open, the Archdiocese said the amounts raised weren’t enough to cover budget deficits. Assistance will be provided to help affected students and employees find placement at other area Catholic Schools, the Archdiocese said.

In November, the Archdiocese announced it would close and combine several parishes and schools as part of its plan for a sustainable future. Those mergers are set to take effect on July 1, 2020.