Catch the ‘Friends' Pop-Up Experience Before the Reunion Show Later This Month

Be sure to get your "Friends" Experience in before the big reunion show set to hit the screen later this month.

The iconic "Friends" Experience returned to Chicago this spring, just in time for "Friends: The Reunion," a long-awaited return of the 90s cast.

According to E! News reporting, the premiere is set for May 27, although "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston released a teaser this week depicting herself, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry walking side-by-side from behind to the emblematic theme song.

The Friends Experience: The One in Chicago reopened on the Magnificent Mile on March 17, located in The Shops at North Bridge at 540 N. Michigan Ave, after a closure due to COVID-19 concerns.

The interactive experience, from Superfly X and Warner Bros., features two stories of 12 rooms using moments from the sitcom including Monica's kitchen and the theme song's fountain.

"The space provides opportunities to explore the show’s history and re-create some favorite moments including peaking around Rachel and Monica’s purple door, relaxing in Chandler and Joey’s recliner, or helping Ross with the infamous sofa pivot," a release said. "And of course, the space features a re-created Central Perk with the legendary orange couch where fans can be like Phoebe and serenade their friends with 'Smelly Cat.'"

Tickets are still on sale for $35 here, but the exhibit closes May 31. Guests can reserve time slots and purchase tickets for private access for a group of six or 10 people.

Initially, the Friends Experience opened in Chicago on Oct. 1, 2020 before temporarily closing its doors in mid-November.

The One in Chicago will reopen with enhanced safety protocols, the company announced, with social distancing, mask and temperature check requirements due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.