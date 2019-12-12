Catalytic Converter Thefts Reported in Logan Square: Police

Chicago police are warning residents of a pair of catalytic converter thefts reported in December in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, two males in a dark-colored Dodge Challenger, possibly with Minnesota license plates, approach the rear of vehicles and remove the catalytic converters, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The thefts happened Dec. 4, about 12:50 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Gresham Avenue and about 9:15 a.m. the same day, in the 3000 block of North Haussen Court, police said.

Police believe two males wearing overalls are involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.