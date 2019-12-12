Logan Square

Catalytic Converter Thefts Reported in Logan Square: Police

By Sun-Times Media Wire

catalytic-converter-010313
NBC 5

Chicago police are warning residents of a pair of catalytic converter thefts reported in December in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, two males in a dark-colored Dodge Challenger, possibly with Minnesota license plates, approach the rear of vehicles and remove the catalytic converters, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The thefts happened Dec. 4, about 12:50 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Gresham Avenue and about 9:15 a.m. the same day, in the 3000 block of North Haussen Court, police said.

Local

skokie 6 hours ago

Skokie Residents Gather to Condemn Anti-Semitic Violence

Chicago Forecast 6 hours ago

Rain, Snow Set to Greet Commuters Monday

Police believe two males wearing overalls are involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Logan Squarecatalytic convertercatalytic converter thefts
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us