Carrie Underwood added to 2024 Windy City Smokeout lineup

Organizers of the Windy City Smokeout have announced the fourth and final headline act of next year’s festival, with country icon Carrie Underwood hitting the stage on the final day of the event.

The annual event, set for July 11-14 in the parking lots of Chicago’s United Center, will bring together a group of country musicians, as well as some of the Chicago area’s best barbecue joints and breweries to provide an annual summertime tradition.

Underwood has won eight Grammy Awards in her career, along with 12 Billboard Music Awards and a staggering 23 CMT Music awards.

Underwood will be joined by Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum and Cody Johnson as headliners for the 2024 festival, with supporting acts to be announced.

Passes are currently on sale for the 2024 Windy City Smokeout. Four-day wristbands are available starting at $249.95, plus fees, while single-day wristbands went on sale this week for $65.95, plus fees.

More information can be found on the Windy City Smokeout’s website.