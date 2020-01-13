Carol Stream

Carol Stream Man Accused of Soliciting Child Porn Online: Police

Glendale Heights police

A Carol Stream man is accused of owning and soliciting child pornography from girls over Snapchat.

Anchit Nayyar, 20, is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of grooming, according to Glendale Heights police.

Investigators learned he was soliciting naked selfies from girls through Snapchat and obtained a search warrant, police said. Nayyar’s computer equipment and cellphones were seized Jan. 3, and he was arrested.

Local

skokie 45 mins ago

Man Charged With Burglaries to Skokie Gas Stations

Romeoville 1 hour ago

Police Seek Suspects in Suburban T-Mobile Store iPhone Theft

His bail was set at $100,000, and he was released after posting bond, according to police and court records. He’s due back in court Jan. 27.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Carol Stream
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us