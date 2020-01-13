Carol Stream Man Accused of Soliciting Child Porn Online: Police

A Carol Stream man is accused of owning and soliciting child pornography from girls over Snapchat.

Anchit Nayyar, 20, is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of grooming, according to Glendale Heights police.

Investigators learned he was soliciting naked selfies from girls through Snapchat and obtained a search warrant, police said. Nayyar’s computer equipment and cellphones were seized Jan. 3, and he was arrested.

His bail was set at $100,000, and he was released after posting bond, according to police and court records. He’s due back in court Jan. 27.