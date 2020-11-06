Carol Marin Signs Off at NBC 5 on Friday

Note: A tribute to Carol Marin can be viewed live in the video player above during the NBC 5 News at 6 p.m. CST.

Friday marks journalism legend Carol Marin's final day on the air at NBC 5.

The gold standard of journalism, Marin has covered lawmakers and law breakers, including some who were both at the same time.

Saying goodbye to broadcast television as NBC 5's political editor, Marin started her career in Knoxville, Tennessee, before moving to Nashville. It was her reporting on Tennessee's then-Gov. Ray Blanton that forced him out and led to his indictment.

She then arrived in Chicago in 1978, her longtime producer Don Moseley a few years later. Marin's combination of anchoring the nightly news and reporting the big story was simply unheard of.

Marin was first in line at the federal courthouse to hear the testimony when former Gov. Rod Blagojevich was on trial not once, but twice. One of the infamous Blagojevich wire tapes included a recording of him saying he hated her.

Elected officials for decades have known that while facing Marin's questions, they'd better be prepared.

While she and Moseley may be leaving television airwaves, they will continue to teach broadcast journalism at DePaul University, where so many of their talented students - now reporting across the country - have launched journalism careers of their own.

Whether in the classroom or the newsroom, NBC 5 and Chicago itself are better off because the two chose journalism as their life's work.