Carjackers Target University Village Residents Twice in One Night, Police Say

In the first incident, two men approached a woman outside her vehicle at about 10:30 p.m. Monday

Police are investigating a pair of armed carjackings from Monday night in University Village.

Each carjacking happened just minutes and blocks apart, each involving two males armed with guns and wearing black, but a police spokesperson couldn’t confirm Tuesday that they were related.

In the first incident, a pair of males approached a woman at the trunk of her vehicle about 10:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Taylor Street, Chicago police said.

They took her keys and got in, but were unable to start it, police said.

The pair ran away east on Taylor, leaving the 21-year-old woman uninjured, police said.

Minutes later at 10:45 p.m., a pair of armed males approached a man and woman seated in a parked car in the 700 block of South Ada Street, police said.

They demanded the car and drove off in it along with the victim’s purse and cellphone, police said.

Officers detained two suspects soon after the second carjacking, but released them when the victims were unable to identify them, police said.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.

