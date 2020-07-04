Car Sought in Fatal West Pullman Shooting

West Pullman

Chicago police are looking for a black car wanted in connection with a fatal shooting June 28, 2020, in the 12100 block of South Michigan Avenue

Chicago police are looking for a black car wanted in connection with a fatal shooting June 28, 2020, in the 12100 block of South Michigan Avenue

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a car wanted in connection with a fatal shooting last week in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

Chicago police are looking for a black car wanted in connection with a fatal shooting June 28, 2020, in the 12100 block of South Michigan Avenue.

Terron S. Tate, 24, was shot about 8:40 p.m. June 28 in the 12100 block of South Michigan Avenue, authorities said.

He was walking when someone in a black car shot him in the head, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tate lived in West Pullman, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police released photos of the car wanted in connection with the shooting and are asking anyone with information to call Area Two Detectives at 312-747-8271.

