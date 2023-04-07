Calumet City Police Investigate After 5-Year-Old Found With Gunshot Wound Dies at Hospital

A 5-year-old child has died after being found with a gunshot wound in Calumet City Thursday, police said.

According to authorities, officers were called around 9 p.m. to the 200 block of Paxton for a "report of a child shot."

Officers arrived and found a 5-year-old child with a gunshot wound. They "immediately began performing life saving measures" and the child was taken to a local trauma center, where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Police said a preliminary investigation found that a gun was discharged inside a home. An investigation is ongoing, according to the department.

"Regardless of the circumstances concerning this tragic death, our hearts are broken as this family must now deal with the loss of this young child. I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family. Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal" Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones said in a statement.