Calculate Your Spot in Illinois' Coronavirus Vaccine Line

Vaccinations for health care workers are underway in the Chicago area and across Illinois.

As of the last week of December, the state had received 108,225 doses of the Pfizer vaccine so far, with 161,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine shipped to Illinois. Those numbers do not include the doses that have been sent to the city of Chicago, according to officials.

When could you and your family get the coronavirus vaccine, according to rollout recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine?

Find your estimated spot in line by selecting your Illinois county and answering the questions in the tool below to calculate your risk profile.

When Could I Get the Vaccine?

Answer the questions to calculate your risk profile and see where you fall in your county's and state's vaccine lineup. This estimate is based on a combination of vaccine rollout recommendations from the CDC and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.