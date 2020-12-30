covid vaccine illinois

Calculate Your Spot in Illinois' Coronavirus Vaccine Line

Answer the questions in the tool below to calculate your risk profile and see where you fall in your county's and state's line

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Vaccinations for health care workers are underway in the Chicago area and across Illinois.

As of the last week of December, the state had received 108,225 doses of the Pfizer vaccine so far, with 161,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine shipped to Illinois. Those numbers do not include the doses that have been sent to the city of Chicago, according to officials.

When could you and your family get the coronavirus vaccine, according to rollout recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine?

Click here for Illinois' latest coronavirus metrics

Find your estimated spot in line by selecting your Illinois county and answering the questions in the tool below to calculate your risk profile.

When Could I Get the Vaccine?

Answer the questions to calculate your risk profile and see where you fall in your county's and state's vaccine lineup. This estimate is based on a combination of vaccine rollout recommendations from the CDC and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

For a more detailed breakdown of who is included in each priority group, see this methodology.
Source: the Vaccine Allocation Planner for COVID-19 by Ariadne Labs and the Surgo Foundation
Interactive by Amy O'Kruk/NBC

coronavirus illinois 2 hours ago

‘It Was That Quick': Teen Died 3 Days After Being Hospitalized With COVID-19, Mom Says

coronavirus 1 hour ago

CDC Says New Covid Strain in U.S. Could Further Stress ‘Already Heavily Burdened' Hospitals

This article tagged under:

covid vaccine illinoiscoronavirus vaccineCOVID vaccinecovid vaccine high riskcovid vaccine line
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us