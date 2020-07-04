Cab Drivers Robbed at Gunpoint in Lawndale: Police

Chicago police are warning cab drivers about a pair of robberies reported recently in Lawndale on the West Side.

In both incidents, someone ordered a taxi then pulled out a gun when the car arrived, Chicago police said. They took the driver’s property before fleeing.

The robberies happened between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. June 23 in the 1800 block of South Lawndale Avenue and about 6:20 p.m. July 1 in the 1800 block of South Ridgeway Avenue, police said.

Police did not provide a description of any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.