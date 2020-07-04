lawndale

Cab Drivers Robbed at Gunpoint in Lawndale: Police

One incident was reported June 23 while the other occurred on July 1

taxi-cab-generic

Chicago police are warning cab drivers about a pair of robberies reported recently in Lawndale on the West Side.

In both incidents, someone ordered a taxi then pulled out a gun when the car arrived, Chicago police said. They took the driver’s property before fleeing.

The robberies happened between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. June 23 in the 1800 block of South Lawndale Avenue and about 6:20 p.m. July 1 in the 1800 block of South Ridgeway Avenue, police said.

Local

coronavirus illinois 3 hours ago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: State Reports 862 New Cases, Joliet Nurses Go On Strike

Joliet 3 hours ago

700 Nurses at Joliet Hospital Go On Strike Over Pay, Safety

Police did not provide a description of any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

lawndaleChicago Police Departmenttaxi drivertaxi driver robberies
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us