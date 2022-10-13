Bus Driver Injured When Metra Train Strikes CTA Bus on Northwest Side

A bus driver was injured when a Union Pacific-Northwest Metra train struck a CTA bus in the city's Norwood Park neighborhood early Thursday evening, according to officials.

According to a Metra spokesperson, UP-NW train #647, which travels from Ogilvie Transportation Center to Barrington, struck a CTA bus at the Nagle Avenue crossing in Norwood Park just after 6 p.m.

According to fire officials, the driver of the bus was responsive and transported in serious to stable condition to Lutheran General Hospital.

The collision has caused major delays to the UP-NW line, with the train involved in the collision being taken out of service.

Metra Alert UP-NW - Train #653 scheduled to depart Chicago Ogilvie Transportation Center, at 6:26 PM, will not operate due to train #647 striking a bus. Train #655 will accommodate passengers at intermediate stops. — Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) October 13, 2022

Metra Alert UP-NW - Train #660 scheduled to depart Des Plaines at 7:49 PM, will not operate due to train #647 striking a bus. — Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) October 13, 2022

It is currently unknown when regular service will resume.