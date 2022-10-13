Metra

Bus Driver Injured When Metra Train Strikes CTA Bus on Northwest Side

The collision occurred at the Nagle Avenue crossing in Norwood Park just after 6 p.m.

A bus driver was injured when a Union Pacific-Northwest Metra train struck a CTA bus in the city's Norwood Park neighborhood early Thursday evening, according to officials.

According to a Metra spokesperson, UP-NW train #647, which travels from Ogilvie Transportation Center to Barrington, struck a CTA bus at the Nagle Avenue crossing in Norwood Park just after 6 p.m.

According to fire officials, the driver of the bus was responsive and transported in serious to stable condition to Lutheran General Hospital.

The collision has caused major delays to the UP-NW line, with the train involved in the collision being taken out of service.

It is currently unknown when regular service will resume.

