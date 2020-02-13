Chatham

Burglar Targets Apartments in Chatham

Police encourage residents to take precautions

By Sun-Times Wires

Chicago police are warning residents of a string of apartment burglaries reported in February in Chatham on the South Side.

In each incident, someone entered apartments through a window, front or rear door and left with various items from therein, Chicago police said.

The burglaries happened:

  • About 8 p.m. Feb. 2 in the 800 block of East 84th Street;
  • About 8:15 p.m. Feb. 4 in the 8300 block of South Ingleside Avenue;
  • About 2:10 a.m. Feb. 5 in the 8700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue;
  • About 3:35 a.m. Feb. 5 in the 900 block of East 83rd Street; and
  • About 2:50 a.m. Feb. 9 in the 900 block of East 84th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.

