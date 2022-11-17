Bulls Report Injury Status of Patrick Williams, Coby White Vs. Magic

Bulls report injury status of Williams, White vs. Magic originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls made two notable changes to its injury report ahead of Friday's home game against the Orlando Magic.

Coby White, who has missed the last eight games with a left quad contusion, has been upgraded to questionable for the contest. And Patrick Williams, who rolled his ankle in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's 124-110 loss to the Pelicans, is questionable with a sprained right ankle.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

White is averaging 8.1 points and shooting 29.4 percent from 3-point range in seven appearances this season. But his return is anticipated for a Bulls team which ranks 28th in the NBA in 3-point attempts per game and is shooting 30.3 percent from long range in the last four contests. White shot a career 38.5 percent from beyond the arc on 5.8 attempts per game last season.

Williams, meanwhile, has started each of the Bulls' 15 games so far, averaging nine points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. Javonte Green, Alex Caruso or Derrick Jones Jr. are potential replacements if he does wind up missing the game.

In NBA injury report parlance, a "questionable" distinction typically connotes a 50/50 chance of playing. The Bulls will update it hourly from Thursday evening until tipoff time on Friday (7 p.m. CT).

On the Magic's side, Paolo Banchero (left ankle sprain) and Cole Anthony (right oblique tear) have already been ruled out, along with Markelle Fultz, Moe Wagner and Jonathan Isaac (the latter three have not yet played this season).

However, Wendell Carter Jr. (right plantar fascia strain) and Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery) are both probable to play. It would be Harris' season debut if he does indeed suit up.

The Bulls enter Friday's matchup 6-9 and riding a three-game losing streak, the last two of which have come in blowout fashion. Playing at home against the short-handed, 4-11 Magic represents a get-right opportunity, but not one to be taken lightly.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.