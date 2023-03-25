Bulls' Billy Donovan Says Coby White Is Becoming ‘Two-Way Player'

Donovan says Coby White is becoming 'two-way player' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

PORTLAND, Ore. --- After playing one of his best all-around games of the season, Coby White drew one of Billy Donovan’s best compliments.

“I think he’s really evolving into a two-way player,” Donovan said following the Chicago Bulls’ 124-96 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

White finished with 19 points and a season-high nine assists. But his two steals stood out because they again underscored the focus and intensity the fourth-year guard is bringing to that end.

Donovan continued with his praise by saying White is “starting to become complete” in a lot of ways.

“He’s playmaking. He’s passing. He’s driving. He’s making good decisions. He’s defending. He’s playing two ways,” Donovan said “Whether or not he misses or makes shots, it doesn’t really make a difference. He’s impacting winning.”

Zach LaVine agreed.

“We all know how good he can shoot the ball but making the reads of hitting the pocket or hitting the crosscourt pass with the low man has been huge,” LaVIne said. “I don’t think it’s talked about enough how much of a challenge he’s been taking up on defense. He’s been playing his ass off on defense.”

White has scored in double figures in four straight games and five of his last six. He also has 27 assists and six steals in that span.

“I worked really hard this summer, especially on my defense,” White said. “To see it paying off is a great feeling.

“I feel like the game is slowing down a lot. Just getting reps, especially in-game reps, is the best teacher. I’m just going to continue to try to get better. I got a long way to go still.”

White’s minutes have been steadily climbing all season. He has been featured in numerous closing lineups as well.

“My defense has allowed me to get a good amount of minutes. I’m proud of myself in that regard,” White said. “I feel like I’m playing my game and trying to help the team in any way I can.

“Over the course of the season, I think I earned Coach’s trust to have the ball in my hands in pick-and-rolls and that type of thing. I give a lot of credit to him for giving me the opportunity to play with the ball in my hands. I’m just trying to take what the defense gives me, not try to force anything and make the right reads.”

