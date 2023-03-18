Bulls' Alex Caruso Re-Aggravates Foot Sprain Against Miami Heat

Alex Caruso re-aggravates foot sprain against Miami Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Alex Caruso re-aggravated a left-mid foot sprain on Saturday night against the Miami Heat at home.

He left the game for good at the 6:55 mark in the second quarter. He played just under 10 minutes of game time before leaving. Caruso scored five points and assisted on two baskets before exiting the game.

After the game, head coach Billy Donovan mentioned the injury is something the coveted forward will likely have to deal with for the rest of the season.

"I just think it's going to be something that he's going to have to manage this season," Donovan said. "It's just the way it is. There's just not enough time necessarily to rest. He does everything he can from a rehab standpoint. I know our medical people along with doctors felt comfortable with him playing (going into tonight). A lot of it is going to be up to him and how he's doing."

This is not the first time this season that Caruso's missed game time from the injury. So far this season, he's played in 58 of 70 possible games. He's started in 27 games.

The Bulls' regular season is winding down to the end. They have 12 games left in the season and remain on the fringe of the play-in tournament.

As of this writing, they hold the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They will have the opportunity to compete in the play-in tournament should they hold on.

Caruso is a major piece of the Bulls' defensive strategy and a patented floor general. He has the eighth-best defensive rating in the NBA this season. On offense, he's averaging 5.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

