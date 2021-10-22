Bullet Found Lodged in Business Jet at Midway Airport

Chicago police officers were called to Midway International Airport Friday after a bullet was discovered inside the wing of a business jet Friday morning, authorities said.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., the owners of a Beechjet 400 business jet reported finding a bullet lodged in the top wing of the aircraft during a pre-flight inspection, according to police and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane was parked in the general aviation area of the airport at the time, authorities said.

Police removed the bullet from the aircraft and classified the incident as "criminal damage to property."

The incident remains under investigation by the FAA.