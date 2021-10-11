Brown Marmorated Stink Bugs: What to Know About the New Bugs in Illinois

Brown marmorated stink bugs may be new creatures to Illinois, but some people have become all too familiar with them as they've infiltrated homes across the state.

The invaders aren't expected to leave anytime soon, as they'll likely continue remain in the area through the fall, according to nature experts.

So how do you properly dispose of them without letting off a foul smell?

The bugs only let off a putrid smell when threatened, according to Kelly Allsup, horticulture educator at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Brown marmorated stink bugs typically come around the northeastern states in the U.S. during the autumn season and are most commonly detected in urban areas from homeowners and gardeners, Allsup wrote.

Here's what she said you can do to control the bugs:

Use a vacuum to suck up adult bugs or drop them in soapy water

Take steps in early fall to caulk cracks and crevices around the house

Prevent movement in from the outside by repairing windows and putting on door sweeps

Perimeter spray of pyrethroids can be recommended

Allsup noted that it is not recommended to use sprays inside the home because insecticide residues are reportedly ineffective in providing pest control.

According to the Morton Arboretum, all stink bugs should be handled carefully, as the insect will exude the foul smell if crushed. Stink bug traps are also available for garden areas.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture classified Illinois as "low risk" for stink bugs, Allsup wrote, and will not likely reproduce in the home.