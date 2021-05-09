Twin Brother of Bears Running Back Tarik Cohen Found Dead at North Carolina Substation

The body of Tyrell Cohen, the twin brother of Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen, was found Sunday morning at an electrical substation in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Cohen, 25, was reported missing Saturday night after he failed to return home, WRAL, the NBC affiliate in Raleigh, reported.

At approximately 9 a.m., sheriff's deputies responded to a Duke Energy substation after an employee discovered a body inside the station's perimeter. Authorities believe Cohen died of electrocution while trying to climb equipment.

Investigators with the Wake County Sheriff's Office told WRAL that Cohen was involved in a single-car wreck on a nearby interstate and fled on foot before authorities arrived.

Tarik Cohen, who was drafted by the Bears in 2017, grew up in Bunn, North Carolina, outside Raleigh, and attended North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University.