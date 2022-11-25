Brookfield Zoo's Holiday Magic Light Show Debuts for 2022 Season

Billed as the longest-running lights festival in the Chicago area, Holiday Magic is officially back at Brookfield Zoo for the 2022 season.

The popular wintertime attraction is heading into its 41st running, with over two million immersive LED lights casting a glow across the zoo's grounds.

Zoogoers can set their sights on a flurry of displays, including two-miles worth of colorful lights synchronized to music and a 600-foot-long illuminated tunnel. A 41-foot-tall gleaming Christmas tree will also be propped up.

Alongside the lights, activities will run at the event. A scavenger hunt dubbed the "Game of Gnomes" will send visitors on the lookout for 27 gnomes varying in size and shape across the zoo. From Tropic World to Reptiles and Birds, several indoor and outdoor animal habitats are open to visitors during the light show.

Holiday Magic will be available Nov. 15-27 and 30, as well as Dec. 1-4, 14-18 and 26-31.

Tickets are required for admission. Those looking to park in the zoo's south lot must reserve tickets in advance online.

Admission to Brookfield Zoo costs $24.95 for adults, $17.95 for children ages 3-11 and $19.95 for seniors 65 and over. Parking is $15.

Chicago also has a lineup of other light shows set to dazzle the city this holiday season. For more information, click here.