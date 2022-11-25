CTA Holiday Train, Bus Now Running in Chicago. Here's the 2022 Schedule

Chicagoans can now board one of the city's most classic wintertime traditions: the CTA's holiday train and bus.
The Allstate CTA Holiday Fleet begins its voyage for the 2022 season Friday, with plans to chug across the city while glistening with numerous lights and LED signs. Santa and his reindeer are expected to keep commuters company for the ride, too.
All eight CTA rail lines and 16 of CTA's bus routes will be served by the celebratory fleet.
Here's a look at when and where the CTA holiday train and bus will run this holiday season:
CTA Holiday Train Schedule:
- Nov. 25: Green Line
- Nov. 26: Green Line
- Nov. 29: Green Line
- Nov. 30: Orange, Brown Lines
- Dec. 1: Orange, Brown Lines
- Dec. 2: Orange, Brown Lines
- Dec. 3: Orange, Brown Lines
- Dec. 6: Red Line
- Dec. 7: Purple Line
- Dec. 8: Red Line
- Dec. 9: Purple Line
- Dec. 10: Red Line
- Dec. 13: Pink Line
- Dec. 14: Pink Line
- Dec. 15: Blue Line
- Dec. 16: Blue Line
- Dec. 17: Blue Line
- Dec. 19: Yellow Line
Here's how to track the holiday bus. Normal CTA fares apply.
The CTA isn't the only festive train rolling through the city, though. Metra will carry out its holiday rides on its Electric Line for three Saturdays this season: Dec. 3, 10 and 17.
Both Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will accompany riders to downtown Chicago where they'll encounter a "winter wonderland" at Millennium Station, according to the transit agency.
Here's a look at when and where the Metra holiday train will run this holiday season:
Metra Holiday Train Schedule:
Inbound
|University Park
|11:00 a.m.
|Richton Park
|11:03 a.m
|211th Street
|11:08 a.m.
|Flossmoor
|11:13 a.m
|Homewood
|11:15 a.m.
|Calumet
|11:17 a.m.
|Harvey
|11:22 a.m
|115th/Kensington
|11:32 a.m.
|55th/56th/57th
|11:42 a.m.
|51st/53rd
|11:44 a.m
|Museum Campus
|11:53 a.m
|Millennium Station
|11:58 a.m
Outbound
|Millennium
|2:15 p.m.
|Museum Campus
|2:20 p.m.
|51st/53rd
|2:29 p.m.
|55th/56th/57th
|2:31 p.m.
|115th/Kensington
|2:41 p.m.
|Harvey
|2:50 p.m.
|Calumet
|2:55 p.m.
|Homewood
|2:57 p.m.
|Flossmoor
|2:59 p.m.
|211th Street
|3:03 p.m.
|Richton Park
|3:08 p.m.
|University Park
|3:15 p.m.