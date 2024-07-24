Bronzeville apartment fire injures 3 children, officials say

Chicago fire officials say that three children were hospitalized after a fire broke out in an apartment complex in the Dearborn Homes development Wednesday.

According to officials, the fire broke out in a fourth-floor unit in the 2900 block of South State Street on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was put out quickly, but three children were taken to area hospitals, according to officials. One of the children suffered minor burns, with two others suffering from smoke inhalation.

All three were initially listed in good condition, according to preliminary reports.

No further information was immediately available, and an investigation remains underway at this time.