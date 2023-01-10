Brian Urlacher Suing Texas Hair Transplant Clinic; Says They Used His Story Without Permission

Former Chicago Bear Brian Urlacher is suing a Texas-based hair transplant company, claiming it used his personal hair transplant story in a post on its website without his permission.

Attorneys for Urlacher have recently filed a lawsuit in the Circuit Court of Cook County against Houston Hair Transplant Center.

“The post deceptively led potential patients to believe that Mr. Urlacher had an affiliation with, or received restoration treatment from, Defendant Houston Hair,” according to the lawsuit, filed in October 2022.

Urlacher is perhaps Restore’s best-known client and spokesman. Billboards featuring Urlacher’s likeness can be seen all across the city. In addition to Illinois, Restore also has clinics in Texas, Colorado and North Carolina, according to its web site.

The Houston Hair post is titled: “Brian Urlacher Hair Transplant?”

The post doesn’t say where Urlacher received his hair treatment, but it refers to the “FUE procedure,” which is available at both Restore and Houston Hair and is an abbreviation for Follicular Unit Extraction.

“You could see his excitement beam on his face as he talks about his great results, even explaining how his procedure was done,” according to the blog post.

The post also mentions that Urlacher was “ready to take on the world once more as a spokesperson for Restore.”

The lawsuit seeks $50,000, as well as court costs, attorney fees and “punitive damages.”

A spokesman for Houston Hair could not be reached for comment Tuesday, and neither could Urlacher’s attorney.