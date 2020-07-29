Breaking Down IHSA's Decision by Season: Here's When Each Sport Can Play in Illinois

The Illinois High School Association on Wednesday revealed several fall sports will be moved to the spring while others will continue as planned.

Under the current plan, boys and girls golf, girls tennis, cross country and girls swimming and diving will remain as fall sports and will begin on Aug. 10, as scheduled. Football, boys soccer and girls volleyball will be moved from the fall to the spring, officials said.

“This plan, like nearly every aspect of our current lives, remains fluid,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a statement Wednesday. “Changes may come, and if they do, we will be agile while putting safety and students first. It was important that we provide a framework today for our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and officials to begin preparing for the 2020-21 school year.”

The association announced a "condensed" schedule which includes:

Fall: Aug. 10 to Oct. 24

Winter: Nov. 16 to Feb. 13

Spring: Feb. 15 to May 1

Summer: May 3 to June 26

Here's a look at what that will look like for each sport:

Sport/Activity IDPH Risk Traditional Season 2020-21 Season Start Date End Date Boys/Girls Golf Lower Fall Fall August 10 Oct. 17 Girls Tennis Lower Fall Fall August 10 Oct. 17 Boys/Girls Cross Country Medium Fall Fall August 10 Oct. 17 Girls Swimming & Diving Medium Fall Fall August 10 Oct. 17 Boys & Girls Basketball Medium Winter Winter Nov. 16 Feb. 13 Wrestling Higher Winter Winter Nov. 16 Feb. 13 Boys Swimming & Diving Medium Winter Winter Nov. 16 Feb. 13 Cheerleading Higher Winter Winter Nov. 16 Feb. 13 Dance Higher Winter Winter Nov. 16 Feb. 13 Boys/Girls Bowling Lower Winter Winter Nov. 16 Feb. 13 Girls Gymnastics Lower Winter Winter Nov. 16 Feb. 13 Football Higher Fall Spring Feb. 15 May 1 Boys Soccer Medium Fall Spring Feb. 15 May 1 Girls Volleyball Medium Fall Spring Feb. 15 May 1 Girls Badminton Lower Spring Spring Feb. 15 May 1 Boys Gymnastics Lower Spring Spring Feb. 15 May 1 Boys/Girls Water Polo Medium Spring Spring Feb. 15 May 1 Baseball Lower Spring Summer May 3 June 26 Softball Lower Spring Summer May 3 June 26 Boys/Girls Track & Field Lower Spring Summer May 3 June 26 Girls Soccer Medium Spring Summer May 3 June 26 Boys Volleyball Medium Spring Summer May 3 June 26 Boys/Girls Lacrosse Higher Spring Summer May 3 June 26 Boys Tennis Lower Spring Summer May 3 June 26

IHSA noted that by-laws do not prevent schools doing remote learning from participating in sports and other activities, but decisions to participate will be made on a school and district level.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday the state will be "restricting youth and adult recreational organized sports," including school-based sports, beginning Aug. 15. The restrictions do not include professional or collegiate sports.

Pritzker said each sport will be categorized under three "risk levels" - high, medium and low - determined by "the amount of contact between athletes and their proximity during play." Still, certain sports may be able to move forward with their seasons in the fall under the new restrictions.

See a full breakdown by sport here

"This isn't news that anyone wants to hear, but this virus remains dangerous," Pritzker said during his press conference Wednesday.

The IHSA had a number of options to consider, including but not limited to: canceling the fall season all together, postponing it to winter or spring (condensing the seasons together), or allowing non-contact fall sports.

Those close to Pritzker had already hinted that fall sports weren't likely.

The decision holds big implications for high school senior athletes. For Chicago athletes in particular, the decision weighs heavily, given that last year's fall sports were cut short due to the Chicago Teachers Union strike.