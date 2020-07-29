Here's How Each Sport Ranks for Risks, Restrictions Under Illinois' New Guidance

Illinois on Wednesday added new restrictions for recreational sports for both youths and adults beginning next month.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state will be "restricting youth and adult recreational organized sports," including school-based sports, beginning Aug. 15. The restrictions do not include professional or collegiate sports.

Under the new guidance, each sport will be categorized into three "risk levels" - high, medium and low - determined by "the amount of contact between athletes and their proximity during play." Still, certain sports may be able to move forward with their seasons in the fall under the new restrictions.

"This isn't news that anyone wants to hear, but this virus remains dangerous," Pritzker said during his press conference Wednesday.

Under the guidance, each risk group will be limited to certain levels of play:

Level 1: No-contact practices and trainings only

Level 2: Intra-team scrimmages allowed, with parental consent for minors; no competitive play

Level 3: Intra-conference or Intra-EMS-region1 or intra-league play/meets only; state- or league-championship

game/meet allowed for low-risk sports only

Level 4: Tournaments, out-of-conference/league play, multi-team meets, out-of-state play allowed; championship games allowed

As of Wednesday, the state's coronavirus conditions dictate the following levels are allowed for each risk group:

• Lower-risk sports can currently play at Levels 1, 2, and 3

• Medium-risk sports can currently play at Level 1 and 2

• Higher-risk sports can currently play at Level 1

Here's where each group ranks in terms of risk:

Boxing: Higher

Competitive Cheer: Higher

Competitive Dance: Higher

Football: Higher

Hockey: Higher

Lacrosse: Higher

Martial Arts: Higher

Rugby: Higher

Ultimate Frisbee: Higher

Wrestling: Higher

Basketball: Medium

Fencing: Medium

Flag Football or 7v7 Football: Medium

Paintball: Medium

Racquetball: Medium

Soccer: Medium

Volleyball: Medium

Water Polo: Medium

Wheelchair Basketball: Medium

Archery: Lower

Badminton: Lower

Baseball: Lower, if at least 6-feet apart in dugout areas, or players seated 6 feet apart in bleachers behind dugout. If not, this would be considered medium

Bass Fishing: Lower, if limit number of individuals on boat to allow for social distancing. If not, this would be labeled medium

Bowling: Lower

Climbing: Lower

Crew: Lower

Cross Country: Lower, if number of teams is significantly limited and physical workspace guidelines followed

Cycling: Lower, if individual or use only every other track in velodrome. If not, this is considered medium

Disc Golf: Lower

Scholastic Golf: Lower

Gymnastics: Lower if able to clean equipment between participants. Otherwise, considered Medium

Horseback Riding: Lower

Ice Skating: Lower, if singles only. Otherwise, higher

Ropes Courses: Lower, if able to socially distance and clean between each individual. If not, this is considered higher

Sailing, Canoeing, Kayaking: Lower, if limited number on boat to socially distance. Otherwise, higher

Sideline Spirit: Lower if 6-feet apart and no stunts or lifts. Otherwise this would be considered higher

Skateboarding: Lower

Softball: Lower, if at least 6-feet apart in dugout areas, or players seated 6-feet apart in bleachers behind dugout. If not, this is considered medium

Swimming/Diving: Lower, if restricted to single lane and singles diving. No relays, synchronized swimming, or paired diving. If not, considered medium

Tennis: Lower

Track and Field: Lower, if delayed starts, every other track, and cleaning of equipment between usage; otherwise medium

Weight Lifting: Lower, if able to clean between each individual. If not, this would be considered medium

See full guidance below:

The announcement comes as the Illinois High School Association, with guidance from state health officials, was set to announce a plan for fall sports in schools.

The IHSA had a number of options to consider, including but not limited to: canceling the fall season all together, postponing it to winter or spring (condensing the seasons together), or allowing non-contact fall sports.

Those close to Gov. J.B. Pritzker had already hinted that fall sports weren't likely.

"IHSA has said that they’re basically going to get out of the business in the fall," Pritzker said at a recent news conference.

It remains unclear what IHSA will decide following its private board meeting Wednesday.

The decision holds big implications for high school senior athletes. For Chicago athletes in particular, the decision weighs heavily, given that last year's fall sports were cut short due to the Chicago Teachers Union strike.