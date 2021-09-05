Boy Struck by Bullets While Sleeping in Woodlawn Home, Reward Offered to ID Suspect

After a young boy was shot in the head Friday night while sleeping in a Woodlawn home, Chicago community activists have announced a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Mychal Moultry Jr., 4 years old, was visiting his father from out of town when he was shot at approximately 9 p.m. Friday in the 6500 block of South Ellis. Bullets fired from outside went through a home's window, hitting Michael, who was sleeping.

He was struck in the head by two bullets and rushed to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition. The young boy remained in the intensive care unit on life support Sunday.

Community activist Andrew Holmes, Saint Sabina Catholic Church and the organization All Kids Matter have teamed up to offer a $9,000 reward in the case. Activists hope someone in the community will do the right thing and help bring the family justice.

"It's hard enough with his mother and his father sitting in this hospital watching this little fella with tubes down his body, on life support," Holmes said.

Police say they have no witnesses to the shooting, and anyone with information is asked to submit a tip online through the Chicago Police Department's website.