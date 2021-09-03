Boy, 4, Shot in the Head in Woodlawn: Authorities

A 4-year-old boy was listed in critical condition Friday night after being shot in the head in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood, authorities stated.
The shooting was reported before 9 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Ellis. Bullets were fired outside a residence and then went through a window, striking a boy in the head two times. He was rushed to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesman.
A woman, 34 years old, was also injured in the incident, but authorities stated she wasn't shot. She was listed in fair-to-serious condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
What led up to the shooting, including who fired the shots, remains unclear.
