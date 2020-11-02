Boy Finds Wedding Ring in Halloween Candy in Mount Prospect, Owner Sought

Police in Mount Propsect are looking for the rightful owner of a wedding ring that was found in an 11-year-old boy's bag of Halloween candy, police officials said.

Over the weekend, the boy's mother posted a picture of the ring, which has "Love M.G.," inscribed on it, to a neighborhood Facebook page.

No one came forward and claimed the ring, so the family turned it in to the Mount Prospect Police Department, which has started a search of its own.

The owner of the ring is asked to reached out to the police department by calling 847-870-5656.