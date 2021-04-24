Boy, 16, Shot in Chicago's Little Village Neighborhood: Police

A 16-year-old boy sustained multiple gunshot injuries Saturday evening in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, according to police.

At approximately 5:07 p.m. in the 3300 block of West 28th Street, the victim was on the sidewalk when a vehicle approached, two offenders exited and subsequently fired shots.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds to both legs and the hand, authorities said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and said to be in good condition.

No one was in custody late Saturday.

The incident remained under investigation by detectives.