Boy, 15, Fatally Struck on Eisenhower Expressway Following Carjacking

A 15-year-old boy was fatally struck by multiple vehicles on the Eisenhower Expressway after he ran into the interstate early Friday, according to the Illinois State Police.

The teen, identified as Demetrius Stewart, was struck by multiple vehicles in the far right westbound lane of I-290 near Ashland Avenue at around 1 a.m, police stated.

Shortly before the incident, Illinois State Police troopers responded to a report of a disabled vehicle and located a stolen Chevrolet Impala alongside the shoulder of the interstate. When troopers arrived, three people were seen standing on the left shoulder of the expressway outside of the disabled vehicle, according to ISP.

Stewart and one other individual fled the scene and ran across multiple lanes of traffic, police stated.

The Impala in question was reported stolen at around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Christina after its driver was carjacked at gunpoint by three men.

In the hours following the fatal crash, family members of the 15-year-old showed up at the scene, and expressed frustration that his body was left on the ground for more than six hours.

While ISP didn't acknowledge Stewart's body was on the ground for more than six hours, in a statement they said "We will however stress that the Illinois State Police will ensure all investigations into any incident is completed as efficiently and thorough as possible."

The westbound lanes of I-290 were closed for several hours, but reopened at around 7 a.m.

State police have said the investigation into what happened will be as thorough as possible.