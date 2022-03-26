Boy, 14, Shot Riding in Car in Oak Lawn; Police Vehicle Damaged by Gunfire

A 14-year-old boy was transported to the hospital Saturday afternoon after he sustained a gunshot wound while traveling in a car in south suburban Oak Lawn, police said.

Police officers were initially called to a report of shots fired in the area of 96th Street and Pulaski Road, according to a news release from the Oak Lawn Police Department. Moments later, a second call came in regarding shots fired at 103 Street and Cicero Avenue.

According to a preliminary investigation, an 18-year-old man from Evergreen Park and a 14-year-old boy from Chicago were traveling in a vehicle southbound on Pulaski Road when occupants of a black Audi SUV began shooting at them. The teen boy was shot in the right shoulder, authorities stated.

The victims drove away, with the suspects pursuing them to 103rd Street and Cicero Avenue. Once in the parking lot of a BP gas station at the intersection, the victims were shot at by the driver and front passenger of the Audi SUV.

A fully-marked Oak Lawn police vehicle, which was responding to the shooting, was struck by gunfire as the officer drove through the intersection of Cicero Avenue and 103rd Street, police said. The officer driving the vehicle wasn't injured.

Traffic was shut down as police processed the scene. Several shell casings were recovered, authorities said.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call the Oak Lawn Police Department Detective Division at 708-907-4051.