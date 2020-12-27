Boone County K-9 Dog Killed When Impaired Driver Crashes Into Squad Car

A K-9 police dog was killed early Sunday morning after the vehicle it was sitting in was struck by an intoxicated driver, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says.

According to a press release, the dog, named Loki, was in a police SUV at approximately 1:30 a.m. when Deputy Robert Rosenkranz initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 90.

A short time later, a driver, whom police believe was impaired, drove their vehicle into the back of the squad car.

Rosenkranz was injured by flying debris in the crash, but only suffered minor injuries, police said. Loki was badly injured in the crash, and was taken to a veterinary clinic in Rockford, where he passed away, authorities say.

The Boon County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.