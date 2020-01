Bomb threats were phoned in against two different locations in downtown Chicago on Wednesday.

According to authorities, the Water Tower Place shopping complex on Michigan Avenue and Block 37 in the 100 block of North State Street were the subject of the threats, which were phoned in just after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The Chicago Fire Department's Bomb and Arson Unit responded to the scene, according to authorities.

Keep this page open for further updates to this developing story.