Bomb Threat Prompts Extra Police Presence at Minooka Community High School

Extra Channahon police officers are at Minooka Community High School after a bomb threat tip was sent to the school.

By Sun-Times/ NBC Chicago

A bomb threat at Minooka Community High School has prompted Channahon police to staff extra officers at the far southwest suburban school on Wednesday.

A threat directed at the school’s south campus, at 26655 W. Eames St., was sent Tuesday night to the school’s anonymous tip center, Channahon police said in a statement.

Police learned of the threat about 4:45 a.m. Wednesday and immediately made a “safety sweep” of the school building and property, police said. No threat was found.

Extra offices will remain in the school on Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution to ensure students and staff are protected,” police said.

“At the time of this release, investigators are actively working with MCHS staff to identify, locate, and mitigate the source of the threat,” police said.

School district officials did not immediately return a request for comment.

