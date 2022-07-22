Bolingbrook Police Fatally Shot Man Who Reportedly Stabbed Dog, Another Man: Officials

Bolingbrook police Friday afternoon fatally shot a man who reportedly stabbed a dog and another man, killing the dog, according to authorities.

At approximately 3:22 p.m. officers received a report of a man who stabbed and killed a dog in the 500 block of Spruce Road, police said based on preliminary information.

While on the way, police said officers were informed the same man also stabbed another man.

Upon arriving at the scene, police "engaged with" and shot the man, authorities said. He and the man stabbed were taken to area hospitals.

The man shot succumbed to his injuries and has been pronounced dead, according to police. The stabbing victim was last reported in stable condition.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.