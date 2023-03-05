4 Shot, 3 Fatally, During Home Invasion in Suburban Bolingbrook

Four people were shot, three fatally, during a home invasion late Sunday night in suburban Bolingbrook, authorities said.

At around 8:15 p.m., officers with the Bolingbrook Police Department responded to the 100 block of Lee Lane for the report of a possible home invasion, police said in a news release. Officers arrived at the scene and found three adults and one juvenile had been shot.

An adult female, adult male and juvenile female were pronounced dead, authorities said. A second adult female was taken to an area hospital. As of late Sunday, information about a possible suspect wasn't available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772. Tips can also be submitted online at bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org