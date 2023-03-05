Bolingbrook

4 Shot, 3 Fatally, During Home Invasion in Suburban Bolingbrook

As of late Sunday, information about a possible suspect wasn't available.

By Matt Stefanski

Four people were shot, three fatally, during a home invasion late Sunday night in suburban Bolingbrook, authorities said.

At around 8:15 p.m., officers with the Bolingbrook Police Department responded to the 100 block of Lee Lane for the report of a possible home invasion, police said in a news release. Officers arrived at the scene and found three adults and one juvenile had been shot.

An adult female, adult male and juvenile female were pronounced dead, authorities said. A second adult female was taken to an area hospital. As of late Sunday, information about a possible suspect wasn't available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772. Tips can also be submitted online at bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Bolingbrook
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us