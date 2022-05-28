Body Pulled From Lake Michigan Identified as Missing UIC Graduate Student

A body recovered last week along Lake Michigan in suburban Wilmette has been identified as a missing University of Illinois Chicago graduate student who was last seen in late April, according to a social media post by family.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the body of Daniel Sotelo, 26, was found Sunday, May 22. The cause and manner of death are both pending, according to officials.

Sotelo and his girlfriend, Natally Brookson, 22, a UIC student, were both last seen on April 30. Brookson's body was pulled from Lake Michigan May 2, according to police, who said her death was under investigation.

The cause and manner of her death haven't been determined.