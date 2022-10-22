Bob Evans Recalls Italian Sausage Due to Possible Contamination

Bob Evans is recalling approximately 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products because they could possibly contain pieces of thin blue rubber, according to a recall notice from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The raw sausage items in question were produced on Sept. 28 and shipped to retail locations across the country, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service said in the alert. The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST.6785" inside the USDA mark of inspection, have a "USE/FRZ BY" date of 11/26/22 and lot code XEN3663466.

USDA

The FSIS issued a recall alert Friday after the company notified the agency it received consumer complaints reporting thin pieces of blue rubber inside the product. No reports of adverse reactions related to consumption have been confirmed, according to the agency.

Anyone who possesses the product in question shouldn't consume it, but either throw it away or return the item to the place of purchase.