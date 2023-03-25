Blackhawks Sign Prospect Paul Ludwinski to Entry-Level Contract

Hawks sign prospect Paul Ludwinski to entry-level contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks have signed forward prospect Paul Ludwinski to a three-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2025-26 season, the team announced Saturday. His cap hit is $931,666.7.

Ludwinski, 18, had an injury-riddled season with the Kingston Frontenacs of the OHL but still finished with nine goals and 25 assists for 34 points, which ranked tied for fifth on the team. His 25 assists ranked fourth.

Ludwinski was selected by the Blackhawks in the second round (No. 39 overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. He's a 5-foot-11, 187-pound forward who can play wing or center, and most notably said last season that he believes he has "the best motor" in his draft class.

The Blackhawks saw those traits, too.

"Paul is a two-way centerman," Blackhawks director of amateur scouting Mike Doneghey said of Ludwinski after drafting him. "He’s got some snarl in his game, inside, good offense. He's very good on the penalty kill. Oozes character. He's got that look in his eye, like you win with those type of guys."

Due to CHL rules, Ludwinski isn't eligible to play in the AHL next season, which means he will likely return to the OHL for another year if he doesn't become a full-time player with the Blackhawks. It also means his entry-level contract would slide and begin in 2024-25.

