Blackhawks' Seth Jones Named NHL All-Star for 5th Time in Career

Hawks' Seth Jones named NHL All-Star for 5th time in career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NHL announced each team's initial representative for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game, and for the fifth time in his career, Seth Jones will be part of the festivities.

Jones has two goals and nine assists for 11 points in 27 games with the Blackhawks this season. His 24:40 of ice time ranks first on the team and 13th among all NHL skaters. He missed 10 games earlier in the campaign because of a thumb injury.

It's the first time Jones will represent the Blackhawks at an All-Star Game. Last season, it was Alex DeBrincat.

The first 32 All-Stars have officially been announced, and the remaining 12 will be determined by an online fan vote. The voting ends on Jan. 17 and the results will be revealed on Jan. 19.

The All-Star weekend will be held from Feb. 3-4 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

