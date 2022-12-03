Blackhawks Goaltender Petr Mrazek Suffers Another Groin Injury

Hawks G Petr Mrazek suffers another groin injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Good news: Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek picked up his second win of the season on Saturday against the New York Rangers. Bad news: He did it without playing the third period because of an injury.

The Blackhawks didn't provide an immediate update on Mrazek, but head coach Luke Richardson said afterward that it's related to his groin, although it's "not the same one." He stopped 21 of 22 shots in the first two periods before leaving the game, and Arvid Soderblom turned aside five of six shots in relief.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

I'm not sure if this is the play he tweaked it, but Mrazek looked to be in a little discomfort after this save later in the second period and you could see him shake his helmet and maybe scream something at the ice in frustration after the puck was about to clear the zone:

I'm not sure if this is the play he tweaked something, but Petr Mrazek looked to be in discomfort after this.



You can see him shake his helmet and scream at the ice in frustration after the puck was about to clear the zone. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/6XPazolFjS — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 4, 2022

It's another tough blow for Mrazek, who missed nine games earlier this season with a groin injury and also dealt with a similar injury on three separate occasions last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the third of which sidelined him for six weeks, including the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

In July, Mrazek said he visited with many different specialists, physiotherapists and chiropractors to help get to the bottom of his groin issues. He ended up altering his offseason workouts and admitted he physically felt "really, really good."

[RELATED: Blackhawks' Petr Mrazek on groin injury issues: 'I believe it's going to turn around']

Mrazek told NBC Sports Chicago on Nov. 1 that he believes his groin injury history is "going to turn around." No doubt this is another frustrating hurdle.

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.