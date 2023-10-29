Bicyclist killed in Woodlawn shooting, Chicago police say

A man was shot and killed while riding a bicycle in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood Saturday night, police say.

The man was riding his bike on a sidewalk in the 6000 block of South Champlain at approximately 9:53 p.m. when gunshots were fired in his direction.

Officials say the man was struck in the neck by gunfire, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No suspects are in custody at this time, and Area One detectives are investigating the shooting.