Bicyclist Killed in Hit-And-Run Crash in Old Irving Park

A bicyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday in Old Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

A 23-year-old man was biking about 9:20 p.m. in the 3800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when he was struck by a black-colored Nissan Versa which then fled the scene, Chicago police said.

He fell off his bike and struck his head, according to police. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

There was no one in custody.

According to police, the Nissan should have front passenger bumper and headline damage. Police are asking anyone with information about the car to call 911.