Best Buy to Start Reopening Stores in Chicago Area – By Appointment Only

More than two dozen Best Buy stores in the Chicago area are set to reopen this week - but only customers with an appointment will be allowed inside.

According to the electronics retailer, 25 Chicago-area stores will join roughly 200 nationwide in opening with the new service.

Customers who make an appointment will be given a one-on-one consultation with a Best Buy "blue shirt" employee or Greek Squad agent. Appointments can be made by phone, online or through the chain's app.

Those who do go to the store will be notified when they can come to check in and hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes will be available for shopping carts. the customer will shop with their designated employee and floor stickers will give guidance on safety measures.

"Since each customer's appointment will have a dedicated sales associate, there will be a limited number of customers in the store at any one time to ensure appropriate social distancing takes place," the company wrote on its website.

The move is one of several safety measures being implemented by the company.

All employees will be wearing face coverings and gloves, sneeze guards will be in place at all registers, any demo product will be wiped down before being used by a customer and credit card machines will be wiped down between uses.

